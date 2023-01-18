SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn said Scotland is returning to "direct rule" from Westminster, in a question on the UK government's decision to intervene, for the first time ever, on a Scottish law which would allow gender self-identification.

Mr Flynn said the government was "seeking to stoke a culture war against some of the most marginalised people in society".

PM Rishi Sunak said the government's intervention was "about protecting UK-wide legislation, about ensuring the safety of women and children". He said it was "not about the devolution settlement".