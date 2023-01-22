First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says there's "plenty left in the tank" and that she is "nowhere near" stepping back from frontline politics.

It comes after New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would stand down, saying she no longer had "enough in the tank to do [the job] justice".

Ms Sturgeon has been leader of the SNP and first minister since 2014. During that time she has seen four changes of prime minister.

Asked about Ms Adern's decision, Ms Sturgeon said: "If I ever reach the point that she has clearly reached, where I think overall I just can't give the job everything it deserves, then I hope I have the same courage she's had in saying, 'Okay, this is the point to go'".

She added that she hoped she would lead Scotland to independence, but that she cared more that the country "completes [that] journey" than whether she is still in office.