Richard Sharp was made BBC chairman after two "transparent and rigorous" appointment processes, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

The BBC's Hugh Pym asked him about Mr Sharp's role and his links to Boris Johnson who was prime minister at the time of the appointment.

Claims have emerged that the BBC chairman was involved in securing a loan of up to £800,000 for Mr Johnson.

Mr Sharp said he had not been involved in a loan, a guarantee or arranging any financing.

In a statement, he called the row "a distraction for the organisation, which I regret".

Richard Sharp: BBC chairman asks for conflict of interest review