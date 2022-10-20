Caroline Lucas has compared the Home Office’s handling of children missing from UK hotels to the abuse of girls in Rotherham, who were “treated like they didn’t matter”

The Green MP accused the government of “staggering complacency and incompetence” as she called for basic safeguarding in the hotels housing asylum seeking minors from abroad.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said 440 children had gone missing, and 200 had not returned, nearly all being Albanian boys. He said the use of hotels had to end.