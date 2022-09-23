Corbyn: Party should 'reflect' on his role as Labour MP

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not engage in "hypothetical" questions about his future in Parliament.

He now sits as independent and Sir Keir Starmer has suggested there is little chance of the Islington North MP standing as Labour candidate at the next general election.

Mr Corbyn declined to say whether he would stand as an independent or for another party. He told Jo Coburn on BBC Two's Politics Live he was elected and served as a Labour MP, and called on the party to "reflect" on his status.

