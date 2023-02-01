Labour should say strikes are wrong and back children - PM

Rishi Sunak has called on Labour to say that Wednesday's teacher strikes are wrong and that the opposition party should back schoolchildren.

The prime minister was questioned by Labour MP Mary Kelly Foy about his legacy in treatment of nurses, paramedics, teachers, rail workers and firefighters.

He said his government had given teachers the highest pay rise in 30 years with record investment in their training and called education "precious".

Starmer focuses on cabinet controversies at PMQs