SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the UK economy was expected to perform worse than "sanctioned-hit Russia".

Mr Flynn says Rishi Sunak is at the helm of a sinking "Brexit ship" so can the PM "blame" Scots for wanting to board "the independence lifeboat".

The prime minister said the UK's economic troubles had nothing to do with Brexit, but were caused by outside factors such as the war in Ukraine.

