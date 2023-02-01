The PM has defended his handling of bullying allegations against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Speaking at PMQs, Rishi Sunak insisted: "I take action when these things happen".

The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised Mr Sunak, calling him "too weak to do anything about it".

