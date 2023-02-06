Retrospective pay talks are 'not right' - Barclay

The health secretary said "we should be looking forward" to the pay review body giving its next settlement as health staff in England strike over pay.

Steve Barclay said the government wanted to work "constructively" with unions and was "keen" to get evidence to the independent pay review body "which reflects the pressure the NHS is under and wider context of inflation".

Planned industrial action has suspended in Scotland and Wales following new pay offers, while some nurses and ambulance staff were on strike on Monday.

NHS strike: Re-open pay talks, hospital bosses plead