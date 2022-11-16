The deputy prime minister has said media reports on bullying claims he denies are “mostly incorrect" and he is confident he has "behaved professionally at all times".

Dominic Raab is being investigated by lawyer Adam Tolley KC, and Rishi Sunak has said he will wait to read that report before deciding on any action.

The BBC's Daniel Sandford asked if Mr Raab, also justice secretary, would still be in post to see Friday's announcement on prisons policy carried out.

Dominic Raab accused of bullying behaviour by ex-colleague