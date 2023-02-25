Mike Padgett opposes any more wind turbine in his village of Sancton in East Yorkshire. But Ellis Jacklin, who's from nearby Market Weighton, disagrees. He benefits from a discount of between 20% and 50% on his electricity bill - depending on how fast his local turbine is moving.

The government is consulting on proposals to end an effective ban on new onshore wind turbines in England, in places where local residents are supportive.

Video journalist: Thomas Mason

Reporting: Becky Morton

