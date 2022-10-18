Andrew Mitchell has said "that is a matter for the BBC," when asked if the broadcaster's chairman Richard Sharp should resign.

It comes after MPs found Mr Sharp made "significant errors of judgement" in acting as a go-between on a loan for then prime minister Boris Johnson while he was applying for the post.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he also said that the commissioner for public appointments had said the commission would look at how the appointment took place and "we must wait for that now".