Rishi Sunak has promised to do "whatever it takes" to keep the UK safe from the potential threat of spy balloons.

The prime minister said Typhoon jet fighters were "kept on 24/7 readiness to police our airspace".

Asked if he knew of any incidents of spy balloons being spotted over UK airspace, Mr Sunak said he could not comment in detail on national security matters but added that "people should be reassured that we have all the capabilities in place to keep the country safe".

The US has shot down a number of unidentified objects this month, including a suspected spy balloon.