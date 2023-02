Robert Jenrick has claimed Labour's proposal for more police was "a tenth" of the size of government plans.

The Home Office minister said under Conservative plans there would be more police officers "than at any time in our history", and that "no-one was fooled" by Labour's voting record in Parliament.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper earlier said a Labour government would recruit 13,000 more community police officers.

Labour promises to increase community police numbers