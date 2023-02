Fly-tippers in England and Wales would be forced to remove litter as part of "clean-up squads", under Labour plans.

Labour's justice spokesman Steve Reed said dumped rubbish was the biggest cause of emails to him in 10 years as an MP.

He told BBC Radio 4's Political Thinking with Nick Robinson podcast: "If you make the mess, you'll clear up the mess."Labour pledge to make fly-tippers in England and Wales clean up mess