Labour is to put "party politics to one side" and back the government over a deal on Northern Ireland, its leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said that meant the prime minister would not have to rely on Conservative backbenchers, as he questioned whether Rishi Sunak was "strong enough" to get his MPs to back any deal.

The UK and the EU have been in talks for more than a year to try to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland protocol, which governs post-Brexit trade rules.

