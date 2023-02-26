Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have each set out five key policy pledges.

Sir Keir says he would focus on economic growth, the NHS, crime, equal opportunities and clean energy.

In January, Rishi Sunak promised to "halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting lists, and stop the boats".

The BBC's Jonathan Blake looks at the key differences and similarities in the leaders' pitch to voters.

