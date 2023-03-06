Suffolk's Coast: when offshore wind comes ashore

Campaigners in Suffolk say they're "up in arms" over plans to connect a network of offshore wind turbines and other electricity projects to the National Grid.

They believe the construction impact of eight large substations - and miles of cabling - will threaten the delicate ecological balance and visual appeal of Suffolk's Heritage Coast.

The proposals fall within the constituency of Environment Secretary Therese Coffey, who campaigners say could lose electoral support over the issue.

Video journalist: Thomas Mason

Reporting: Joshua Nevett