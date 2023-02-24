Sacked Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi to 'learn from experience'
Nadhim Zahawi said he "completely accepted the position of the prime minister", who fired him as party chairman last month for what Rishi Sunak described as a serious breach of the ministerial code - Mr Zahawi failing to disclose an investigation into his tax affairs.
In his first broadcast interview since he was sacked, Mr Zahawi told the BBC he had "co-operated fully" with the PM's independent adviser on ministerial interests, including providing access to his tax returns "as a whole".
He said he wanted to "learn from the experience". Mr Zahawi is thought to have paid a settlement of around £5m to HMRC, including a penalty, while serving as chancellor under Boris Johnson.