MP Coyle apologises for drunken outbursts

An MP has told the Commons he had not touched alcohol for a year after two drunken incidents in a Commons bar.

Neil Coyle, suspended by Labour and now sitting as an independent MP, thanked a parliamentary assistant and journalist who complained about his behaviour, saying it had forced him to address his behaviour.

The MP also thanked several people for help, as he faces a five day ban from Parliament over the abuse in a Commons bar, and detailed how he had sought help for alcohol issues.

Complaints about my drunken behaviour saved my life, says MP Neil Coyle