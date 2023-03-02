The former PM said he would continue to campaign for "Brexit and the logic of Brexit".

Addressing the Global Soft Power Summit in Westminster, Boris Johnson said he hoped Rishi Sunak's Windsor Framework deal would work, but if it did not the UK should "have the guts" to bring back the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

He added that there was no point withdrawing from the EU unless Britain now did things differently, and "we need to take advantage of it".

Boris Johnson says he will will find it hard to vote for Rishis Sunak's Brexit deal