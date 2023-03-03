Former prisoner: Friday release led me to breach parole conditions
Marc Conway says a lack of time to sort accommodation after he was released from jail on a Friday led him to make a "disastrous mistake".
He says no housing officers were available to help him on a Friday afternoon, leading him to breach his conditions of parole by staying with a friend and "known associate" instead.
When this was discovered, he was sent back to prison the following week.
The government is backing a change to the law, to end the practice of releasing some prisoners on Fridays and before bank holidays.
