Boris Johnson: I didn't mislead MPs

Boris Johnson has says he believes an update from the privileges committee "totally vindicates me", despite the cross-party group of MPs finding there is evidence he may have misled the Commons about gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic.

The former prime minister insisted that an interim report published by the committee on Friday contained "absolutely no evidence" to suggest he believed there had been rule-breaking happening in No 10.

Boris Johnson may have misled Parliament over parties, say MPs