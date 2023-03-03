Conservative MPs have expressed anger that Partygate investigator Sue Gray has been offered a job as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff. Ms Gray herself has yet to comment.

The civil servant produced a highly critical report into lockdown parties under Boris Johnson that contributed to his downfall as PM.

Nadine Dorries, who served as Mr Johnson's culture secretary, claimed the validity and findings of Ms Gray's Partygate report had been "completely destroyed".

Neither Sue Gray nor Keir Starmer have responded to Ms Dorries' claim that the Labour leader and civil servant have been "close, personal friends" for some time.