A Cabinet Office minister has asked what Labour was trying to hide over hiring the civil servant who investigated lockdown gatherings in Downing Street.

Jeremy Quin accused the opposition of "acting fast and loose" over the chief of staff job offer to Sue Gray, who left her position as Second Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office last week.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner asked why Ms Gray wanted to take on the role rather than join a "tired-out washed-up sleaze-addicted" government.

