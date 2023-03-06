Former colleagues of Dominic Raab have spoken to the BBC about their experience of working with him, as an inquiry into bullying claims reaches its final stages.

The investigation into the allegations against Mr Raab is being led by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

Dozens of people, including Mr Raab himself, have now given evidence to the inquiry. Mr Raab's evidence is now being reconciled with other witnesses, in a sign the probe is approaching its conclusion.

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary has strongly denied bullying.

Mr Tolley has been interviewing people to gather evidence, both positive and negative, with some interviews lasting more than two hours each. His investigation is expected to conclude soon and was commissioned to establish the facts.

It will then be for the prime minister to judge whether his findings show that Mr Raab broke ministerial rules on bullying or not.