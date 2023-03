Government plans to tackle immigration and asylum numbers get "worse with every new gimmick", the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer claimed the latest plan drove a "coach and horses" thorough the UK's "world-leading" modern slavery framework protecting women from exploitation.

Rishi Sunak said there was a "global migration problem" and Britain would remain a compassionate country and that would be achieved "fairly and legally".

Sunak and Starmer clash over migrant law at PMQs