The home secretary says the football pundit’s tweet about asylum policy "diminishes the unspeakable tragedy" of the Holocaust.

Suella Braverman, whose husband is Jewish, said Gary Lineker's tweet criticising her small boats policy was "a lazy and unhelpful comparison to make.”

Earlier on Thursday, Lineker said he stood by his social media comments making comparisons with 1930s Germany and said he had no regrets.

Nick Robinson's Political Thinking