Braverman: Blob email 'does not reflect my views'

The home secretary has distanced herself from an email in her name that was "sent in error".

Suella Braverman said she had not written or signed off the message sent to Conservative supporters from party headquarters, which sparked an angry reaction from civil servants.

Nick Robinson asked her, on his Political Thinking podcast, if she wanted to apologise for the words attributed to her, which claimed an “activist blob of left wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party" had blocked immigration policy.

He asked Ms Braverman whether she had ever used the word "blob".