Keir Starmer on UK-France deal over returning boat migrants
The government has “lost control” of the UK's borders, the Labour leader has said.
Amid talks between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, Sir Keir Starmer said failure to reach a deal to return those crossing the English Channel in boats would "make a bad situation worse" and have UK taxpayers footing the cost of hotel accommodation.
He claimed the asylum situation was "broken" with only 1% of those arriving on boats having their applications processed.