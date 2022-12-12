The health secretary said the government and trade unions had worked together "constructively", and reached a pay offer that balanced affordability with the pressures faced by NHS staff.

Steve Barclay was asked why extra money was now being offered for the current year as part of the deal, when he had previously ruled that out.

He said the improved offer would not be funded by taking money from patient services, and the NHS would look at underspends and efficiencies.

Barclay on NHS pay offer: We listened to union concerns