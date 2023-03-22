'I'll believe until I die that it was my job to thank staff'

Former PM Boris Johnson has expressed his gratitude to those who worked under him during the pandemic, saying: "'I will believe until the day I die that it was my job to thank staff".

His comments came as he took questions from a panel of MPs which is examining if he intentionally misled Parliament over lockdown-era parties.

The ex-PM accepts that he misled the Commons but denies he did so on purpose, arguing that he relied on the advice of senior staff.