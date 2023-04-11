Barclay challenged on ‘militant’ tag for striking doctors

The heath secretary said it was "not reasonable" for doctors to not tell the NHS if they planned to strike.

Steve Barclay said it was "deeply regrettable" the junior doctors committee refused to give any exemptions during the four-day strike in England.

He said the 35% pay claim could lead to some staff getting a £20,000 rise and was also "not reasonable”. He previously accused the BMA of being in a “militant stance”.

Junior doctors strike will cause unparalleled disruption - NHS boss