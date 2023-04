Rishi Sunak said that this Northern Ireland trip was Joe Biden's fourth UK visit since becoming US president.

But the prime minister was asked about his apparent limited lack of contact with him on this current visit.

Mr Sunak said they had a "very good discussion on a range of issues" in Belfast this time, had met him last month and would see him again next month.Biden urges return to power sharing in NI as he hails 25 years of peace