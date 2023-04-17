Labour has called for conciliation service Acas to be called in to mediate between ministers and NHS staff in England striking over pay.

In an urgent question in the Commons, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting accused Health Secretary Steve Barclay of "refusing" talks with junior doctors.

Branding the health secretary "the invisible man", Mr Streeting said he was "largely absent" during four days of industrial action last week.

The government has previously said it remains open to involving Acas to help end the strike.

Junior doctor strike led to 196,000 cancellations