Rishi Sunak faced questions over a childcare policy unveiled in the spring Budget when he was questioned by MPs in March.

Questioned at the Liaison Committee on 28 March, Mr Sunak did not mention his wife Akshata Murthy's links to Koru Kids, a childcare agency.

Labour MP Catherine McKinnell asked Mr Sunak whether he had any interest to declare, and in reply he said: "No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a pilot of payments for new childminders, with more for those who sign up through agencies.

Ms Murty was listed as a shareholder in one of those agencies, Koru Kids, as recently as 6 March.

Rishi Sunak investigated over declaration of interest