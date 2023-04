A Labour MP claimed 1,000 Conservative Party members were more important to the prime minister than aspiring homeowners.

Abena Oppong-Asare said there was a "housing crisis" with rising mortgages and rents and not enough homes being built.

Rishi Sunak said his party believed in "empowering " local communities and it was Labour-controlled London that was not building enough homes.

