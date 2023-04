Rishi Sunak has been questioned on Douglas Ross suggesting Tory voters should switch to other parties to defeat the SNP.

Westminster leader Stephen Flynn referred to the call from the Scottish Tory leader for some of his supporters to back other parties in some seats.

Mr Sunak referred to problems within the SNP and said his own party was going to "motor on with the job".

