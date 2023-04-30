Transport Secretary Mark Harper has told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that rail strike action during Eurovision was not showing solidarity with Ukraine.

The Aslef union says train drivers will take industrial action on 12 May, as part of a long-running row over pay, when many fans will be travelling to Liverpool to watch the song contest .

After the RMT union rejected the latest pay offer from train operators, its members will strike on 13 May - the day of the live grand final.