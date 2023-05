Caroline Lucas criticised the government's attitude to helping Sudanese people, asking why there is no refugee scheme.

The Green MP compared the help for the African nation to the that offered to the people of Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak said he wanted to help the "most vulnerable" but help was being "absolutely hampered" by people crossing the English Channel in boats and people smugglers.

