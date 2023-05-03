MP: Swimmer ill after 'filthy sewage' dumped in river

Munira Wilson said a man was in hospital for 13 days after swimming in the River Thames and doctors blamed polluted water.

Referring to the government pollution strategy, the Lib Dem MP questioned the prime minister on why he thought it was "OK" for water companies to pollute rivers for another 25 years.

Rishi Sunak said the Environment Agency had been given more enforcement powers and accused her party of "rank cynicism and hypocrisy" for failing to support those plans.

