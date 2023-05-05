Greens make a "real difference" on subjects such as housing and planning, says co-leader Adrian Ramsay.

After the party won majority control of a council for the first time, he said this "paves the way" for it gaining further councillors and MPs.

The Greens had been in minority control of Brighton and Hove Council, but now run Mid Suffolk Council without the need of support from other parties.

