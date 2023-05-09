Starmer on Labour coalition stance with SNP and Lib Dems
The Labour leader said talk of deals with the Liberal Democrats and other parties were "hypothetical".
But Sir Keir Starmer gave a definite "no" to a coalition with the SNP after a general election, over a "fundamental disagreement" with a party that would separate the UK, leading to a border between England and Scotland.
BBC political editor Chris Mason asked Sir Keir why he would give a clear answer about the SNP, but was equivocal about the Lib Dems.