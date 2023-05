Andrew Bridgen has claimed he was a "prisoner" in the Conservative Party as he announced he would be Reclaim’s first MP.

Elected as a Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, he was suspended and then expelled from the party over his comments about Covid vaccines and the Holocaust.

Ahead of crossing the floor of the Commons, he announced his reasoning for joining the party led by Laurence Fox.

