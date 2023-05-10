Justin Welby said it was "morally unacceptable and politically impractical" to let poorer countries deal with migration alone, while international aid to them was cut.

The Archbishop of Canterbury criticised the Illegal Migration Bill as it was scrutinised by peers.

But it was backed by former Tory leader and ex-Home Secretary Lords Howard who said the government must protect its borders, and the bill offered the "best achievable means" to do that.

Migration bill risks damage to UK's reputation, says Archbishop of Canterbury