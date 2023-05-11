Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is told off by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle over leaking policy to a newspaper.

A report in the Telegraph said the government intended to abandon its targets to scrap all retained EU law after Brexit, but this was not announced to the House of Commons first, to the anger of the Speaker.

Under Parliamentary rules, the government is supposed to make policy announcements in Parliament first, rather than briefing sections of the media ahead of an official announcement.