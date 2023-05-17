Tories 'stuck in a conveyor belt of crisis' Dowden told

The Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner told MPs that the government was overseeing a "conveyor belt of crisis".

Angela Rayner said: "The Tories have picked their side", adding their vested interests were in oil companies and bankers.

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden defends this by saying "crime is down by 50% and there are record levels of employment".

He goes onto to say that Labour has lost four general elections, with 30 broken promises, adding the British people would “never trust” the party.