A Labour MP told Parliament she thought that ending her own life "would be a kindness" to staff and loved ones who had to deal with her mental health condition.

In a debate on access to psilocybin treatments, better known as magic mushrooms, Charlotte Nichols recalled her diagnosis for post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD). She spoke of her medicines and therapy following being sectioned after being a victim of crime.

The Warrington North MP said she was "angry, messy, erratic", and summed it up as a "living hell". She called herself "a million miles better", but feared she could relapse.

Psilocybin is currently listed in the Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001, alongside other substances including MDMA (ecstasy) and LSD. This means it cannot be lawfully possessed or prescribed and can only be used for the purposes of research with a Home Office licence.