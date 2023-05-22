The shadow home secretary claimed Suella Braverman "tries to think she is above the normal laws" and listed some of what she calls her "rule-breaking behaviour".

Facing a series of opposition questions on her handling of a 2022 speeding fine, the home secretary replied by offering "some gentle advice" to Labour. But her attacks on opposition policies were cut off by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Rishi Sunak has asked his ethics adviser about the case, while Sir Keir Starmer said it looked like "inappropriate action" took place.