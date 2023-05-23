MP on Braverman speeding: We used to have proper scandals

Sir Edward Leigh said the "moral outrage" over Home Secretary Suella Braverman's handling of a speeding fine as "ludicrous".

The Conservative MP compared the current case to "proper scandals" about sex and money and the invasion of Iraq on "dodgy evidence".

Cabinet Office Minister Jeremy Quin was answering for the government after Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner's urgent question calling for statement on a potential breach of the ministerial code.

Rishi Sunak is considering whether to order an investigation into Mrs Braverman's conduct over claims she asked civil servants if she could have a private speed awareness course.

Suella Braverman: Rishi Sunak still considering whether to order investigation